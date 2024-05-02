CloudyNow
Downtown Rainbow House Burns

Thursday May 2nd, 2024, 8:19am

Fires
0
0

Last updated: Thursday May 2nd, 11:22am

The house known as the rainbow house on Ouellette Avenue next to the Downtown Mission caught fire late Wednesday.

The fire broke out just before midnight and burned for several hours.

The boarded up house had been the site of previous fires and last September it was painted by local artists.

No injuries were reported and officials say the building will be demolished due to damages sustained in the fire.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is treating the fire as suspicious.

