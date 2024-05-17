NEWS >
City Installing New Lighting In Assumption North Park

Friday May 17th, 2024, 2:54pm

City News
The installation of new lights along the waterfront pathway at Assumption North Park between the base of the Ambassador Bridge and the base of Askin Avenue in underway.

The work is expected to last until July.

Park amenities will remain open to the public during the construction, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.

