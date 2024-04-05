Windsor Resident Wins $100,000 Prize With Instant Gold Pursuit
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 5th, 2024, 12:45pm
John Armstrong of Windsor is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT (Game #2411).
The winning ticket was purchased at Mr. C Florals & Balloons on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.
