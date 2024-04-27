WEATHER: Saturday April 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday April 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday April 27th, 2024.
Periods of rain ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
