WEATHER: Monday April 8th, 2024

Monday April 8th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Monday April 8th, 2024.

Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

High 17.

