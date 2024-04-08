WEATHER: Monday April 8th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 8th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday April 8th, 2024.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
High 17.
