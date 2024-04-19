WEATHER: Friday April 19th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 19th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday April 19th, 2024.
Showers ending in the morning then clearing. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
