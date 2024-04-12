CloudyNow
Tractor-Trailer Fire On Highway 401

Friday April 12th, 2024, 11:14am

County News
0
0

Photos courtesy of Lakeshore Fire & Rescue.

Highway 401 is open again after an earlier tractor-trailer fire.

It happened just before 4:30am on April 11, 2024 on Highway 401 East, east of Puce Road.

The driver of the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 when he observed smoke inside of his vehicle. He was able to pull over to the shoulder and disconnect the tractor from the trailer. The driver then pulled the tractor ahead away from the trailer and exited the tractor before it fully ignited in flames. The tractor was destroyed, the trailer sustained no damage. The transport truck was not carrying any dangerous materials.

No injuries were reported.

Eastbound lanes of the 401 were temporarily closed to allow for cleanup.

