These LaSalle Roads Will Be Repaved

Friday April 19th, 2024, 9:00am

City News
0
0

The Town of LaSalle 2024 mill and pave program begins on Monday, April 22nd. The following streets will undergo concrete repairs to catch basins and wheelchair ramps. Once concrete repairs are completed mill and pave of the roads will begin.

  • Matchett Road: from Reaume Road to Legacy Grove Drive
  •  Mayfair Avenue from Maple Avenue to the cul-de-sac
  • Delaware Avenue from Alfred Avenue to Gilbert Avenue
  • Sacred Heart Drive from Alfred Avenue to Gilbert Avenue
  •  Marquette Street from Laurier Drive to Lafferty Avenue
  • Marquette Street from Huron Street to Superior Street
  • Lafferty Avenue from Marquette Street to cul-de-sac
  • Huron Street from Marquette Street to Matchett Road
  • Superior Street from Marquette Street to cul-de-sac, and
  • Menomine Street

As crews make their way through the subdivision, the roads under construction will be closed to through traffic. These roads will remain open to “local traffic only”, including buses, garbage/recycling trucks, and emergency vehicles during construction. Residents will have access to their driveways at all times unless affected by catch basin repairs. During the milling and paving process, there is no parking on the road during construction hours.

