Suspicious Fires On McKay And Ouellette Under Investigation

Monday April 29th, 2024, 1:25pm

Fires
0
0

The Windsor Police Service has launched investigations following two suspicious fires over the weekend.

The first fire occurred on April 28th, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 100 block of McKay Avenue. All occupants escaped without physical injuries, and $200,000 in damages were caused.

The second fire occurred on April 29th, 2024, just before 2:00 a.m. in a vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.  The damage is estimated at $150,000.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched investigations and urges residents and business owners in the immediate areas of both incidents to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

