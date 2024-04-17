Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 17th, 2024, 2:33pm
Environment says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.
Hazards innclude strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, hail up to 2.5 cm in diameter or quarter size and the risk of an isolated, brief tornado.
They are expected late this afternoon into early this evening.
