PHOTOS: Ford Of Canada Celebrates Mustang’s 60th Anniversary

Sunday April 14th, 2024, 12:17pm

Community Photos
0
0

Ford held a car show Sunday at the Essex Engine Plant, home of the 5.0L engine, to celebrate the Mustang’s 60th Anniversary.

Dozens of Mustangs were on display, as well as samples of engines and other displays.

 

