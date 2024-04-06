Mainly SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Back For Another Season

Saturday April 6th, 2024, 1:55pm

Community Photos
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is back to Pelissier Street for another season of enjoying local.

After a rainy start to the season, the market enjoyed a sunny second weekend of the event which takes place every Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Vendors vary from fresh produce to locally made artisan sweets and jewelry and everything in between. There’s something new to find and enjoy at every weekly market, which take place until October 26 at Pelissier by Maiden Lane.

Learn more about the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market on their website here.

 

