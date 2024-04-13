Pet Of The Week: Meet Roxi





Roxi – Female – Labrador Retriever Mix – 11 years

Roxi is part of the Signature Pets program as a Special Paws pet. Roxi has allergies that will require her new family to provide medication on a regular basis. This means that her adoption fee is up to you!

Roxi is a social butterfly and enjoys company from other people, dogs, and even cats. She does well with kids, and is the perfect family dog.

She has a very loving soul and is really hoping to find her forever home soon!