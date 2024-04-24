Pelee Island Winery & Vineyards Workers Vote To Join Unifor

Pelee Island Winery and Vineyards Inc. in Kingsville have voted to join Unifor.

The members at the winery voted in large majority to join Unifor on March 27th to 28th and the union agreed with the Ontario Labour Relations Board to form two separate units.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The union says the workers chose to organize and join Unifor after workplace conditions were being challenged with new management. There were vacation cutbacks with senior employees, harassment, favouritism, and job security issues.

“The best way to improve your workplace is to organize,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “We are thrilled that these brave and dedicated winery workers have chosen our union to stand by them and fight for them for good jobs, fair wages and respect.”

These new members work in clerical, accounting, labelling, bottling, production, and sales.