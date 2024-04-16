Ojibway National Urban Park Receives Federal Funding

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park has received federal funding in the 2024 budget.

The budget proposes to provide $36.1 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, with $8.2 million in remaining amortization and $4.6 million per year ongoing.

The park is being developed in partnership with the City of Windsor and Indigenous partners, including the Walpole Island and Caldwell First Nations.