Ojibway National Urban Park Receives Federal Funding
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 16th, 2024, 4:46pm
The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park has received federal funding in the 2024 budget.
The budget proposes to provide $36.1 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, with $8.2 million in remaining amortization and $4.6 million per year ongoing.
The park is being developed in partnership with the City of Windsor and Indigenous partners, including the Walpole Island and Caldwell First Nations.
