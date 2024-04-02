Layoffs At Windsor Salt
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 2nd, 2024, 11:53am
There have been layoffs at Windsor Salt.
A Unifor spokesperson confirmed the layoff notices, and said further details are expected later Tuesday or Wednesday.
The company blames it on warmer weather this winter that has reduced the customer demand.
The Layoffs come on the heels of an 189-day strike last year.
