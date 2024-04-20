CloudyNow
Kingsville Construction Alert: Road 2 East

Saturday April 20th, 2024, 11:12am

Kingsville
0
0

Starting on Monday, April 22nd, 2024, construction crews will begin raising catch basins on Road 2 East between Graham and Division in preparation of surface asphalt.

This work is expected to last three to four weeks. Surface asphalt and final line painting will take place in May.

Road 2 East will remain open however it is recommended to use alternate routes as there will be lane closures and delays to allow the work to proceed safely.

