Kingsville Adding Westbound Right Hand Turning Lane At Main And Jasperson

Saturday April 13th, 2024, 9:34am

Kingsville
0
0

A traffic project in the Town of Kingsville will look to improve traffic and active transportation downtown.

One of the project’s main elements is the installation of a new westbound right-hand turn lane on Main at Jasperson. Additionally, the existing multi-use path on Main Street East will be extended from Pelee Island Winery to Jasperson, providing a safer and more convenient route for cyclists and pedestrians.

The southbound left-hand turn lane on Jasperson will also be extended, and the Zehrs driveway will be converted to a right in/out access to accommodate the change.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024.

