CloudyNow
21 °C
69 °F
Periods Of RainWed
21 °C
70 °F		Mainly CloudyThu
17 °C
63 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Drive-Thru Microchip Clinic Coming Up This Weekend In Lakeshore

Tuesday April 16th, 2024, 12:58pm

Local News
0
0

The Municipality of Lakeshore, in partnership with the Windsor/Essex Humane Society, is holding a drive-thru microchip clinic at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, from 10:30am to 1:00pm on Sunday, April 21st, 2024.

The clinic is open to anyone regardless of the municipality they live in. The clinic will allow attendees to have their dog, cat, or even rabbit microchipped from the comfort of a vehicle. The cost per microchip is $20, cash only.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats/rabbits in carriers.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message