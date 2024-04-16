Drive-Thru Microchip Clinic Coming Up This Weekend In Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore, in partnership with the Windsor/Essex Humane Society, is holding a drive-thru microchip clinic at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, from 10:30am to 1:00pm on Sunday, April 21st, 2024.

The clinic is open to anyone regardless of the municipality they live in. The clinic will allow attendees to have their dog, cat, or even rabbit microchipped from the comfort of a vehicle. The cost per microchip is $20, cash only.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats/rabbits in carriers.