Constriction Alert: College Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday April 6th, 2024, 10:00am
College Avenue between Huron Church Road and California Avenue will be closed for sewer work from April 8th to April 12th.
One lane of traffic will be open at the end of each work day.
