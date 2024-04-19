CloudyNow
College Avenue Road Closure Extended

Friday April 19th, 2024, 9:59am

Construction
0
0

College Avenue remains closed between Huron Church Road and California Avenue for sewer work. One traffic lane is open at the end of each working day.

Work should now be complete by Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
