College Avenue Road Closure Extended
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 19th, 2024, 9:59am
College Avenue remains closed between Huron Church Road and California Avenue for sewer work. One traffic lane is open at the end of each working day.
Work should now be complete by Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.
