City Installing New Lighting In Assumption North Park
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday April 22nd, 2024, 4:23pm
Lighting improvements are coming to the waterfront pathway at Assumption North Park between the base of the Ambassador Bridge and the base of Askin Avenue.
Work will begin along the riverwalk on Monday, May 6th, 2024, and, weather permitting, will last approximately ten weeks.
Park amenities will remain open to the public during the construction, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.
