NEWS >
SunnyNow
14 °C
57 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
15 °C
59 °F		SunnyWed
10 °C
50 °F		SunnyThu
14 °C
57 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

City Installing New Lighting In Assumption North Park

Monday April 22nd, 2024, 4:23pm

City News
0
0


Lighting improvements are coming to the waterfront pathway at Assumption North Park between the base of the Ambassador Bridge and the base of Askin Avenue.

Work will begin along the riverwalk on Monday, May 6th, 2024, and, weather permitting, will last approximately ten weeks.

Park amenities will remain open to the public during the construction, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message