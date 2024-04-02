2nd Burger Battle Champion Announced

The Rotary Club of Windsor–Roseland has announced the winner of the 2nd Annual 2024 Burger Battle.

JOE SCHMOE’S in LaSalle has taken the top spot with passport holders giving the restaurant the most points in the competition.

“We are thrilled to be voted Windsor-Essex’s best burger by the passport holders in the community”, said restaurant owner Candace Lavigne. “We saw a lot of new faces which has been a great boost to our business during the winter months. I would like to thank our loyal customers who supported us, and our incredible staff who work hard to make every person’s experience at Joe Schmoe’s a great one”.

This year 680 passports were sold with total funds raised topping $13,500. Passport holders were treated to a “buy one get one free” burger meal and this was a big win for restaurants who participated.

“The impact for local restaurants is huge,” says Ann Hetherington, Chair of the event. “With every passport holder going to at least one restaurant that means that a minimum of 15,000 burgers were consumed at our 11 participating restaurants. With this promotion happening during the winter months, it gets people out and discovering restaurants they may never have gone to”.

The contest was developed by the Windsor-Roseland Rotary Club to raise funds for charities in the community.