2024 Canadian Diving Trials And Summer National Championships Coming To Windsor

Windsor will host the prestigious Canadian Diving Trials and Summer National Championships from May 17th to 19th at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

This marks the first time Windsor has ever hosted an Olympic trial in any sport. Over three days, close to 50 of Canada’s top divers will make waves as they compete for national titles and the honour of representing Team Canada in the Men’s 10m, Women’s 3m, and Women’s 10m events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Games.

“It’s a point of pride for us to welcome divers from all over the country who will be working to earn a place at the Paris 2024 Games. It also allows us to once again showcase the incredible WIATC facility, which continues to impress the local and national swim communities, and to build upon efforts to position Windsor as a dynamic city that places a premium on sport and development,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens, City of Windsor.

Tickets are now available through the event website.