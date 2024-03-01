WITH IMAGES: Public Consultation Planned For Roseland Clubhouse And Parking Lot Development

The Roseland Clubhouse and parking lot are one of four properties that the City administration will move towards preparing for residential developments with all necessary approvals ready for development.

The Roseland Golf and Curling Club will see curling moved to Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex for the start of the 2024-2025 curling season. This change, along with the demolition of the current clubhouse and curling rink, allows for what the City calls a complete re-imagining of what the current Roseland building footprint and unused parking lot space have to offer.

The City says that development in this area will have no impact on the historic Donald Ross–designed golf course, but a new clubhouse will be built, and a plan for an innovative and complementary new condominium complex has been envisioned. City administrators have worked with local architecture group Architecttura Inc. Architects to develop a conceptual condo complex befitting of the historic Roseland Golf Course and South Windsor neighbourhood. This concept includes a potential 38 one-to-two-bedroom units, including balcony, a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, and sports courts along the south side of the current parking lot.

The City will host a public information centre to present and discuss the property on Thursday, March 7th, 2024, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

A Roseland Clubhouse and Parking Lot Development online survey will also be available from March 1st to 24th, 2024, for community members and stakeholders to provide input as part of the consultation process.