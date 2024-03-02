CloudyNow
Windsor Soccer Club Secures Quality Provider Status From Canada Soccer

Saturday March 2nd, 2024, 10:30am

Sports
The achievements keep coming for the Windsor Soccer Club, as they are now a Quality Soccer Provider recognized by Canada Soccer.

Under the program, Windsor Soccer Club proved that it meets Canada Soccer’s expectation that “all member organizations provide a developmentally appropriate, safe, enjoyable, accessible, inclusive and welcoming playing environment for their participants.”

By meeting and exceeding Canada Soccer’s benchmarks, Windsor Soccer Club has demonstrated its dedication to providing high-quality coaching, player development, and administrative practices. The club is one of only a few leagues in Windsor-Essex to achieve this designation.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Ontario Soccer and Canada Soccer,” said Windsor SC Club President Paul Bortolo. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, from coaches and players to volunteers and administrators. It reinforces our mission to foster a love for soccer while promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and skill development within our community.”

Registration is now open for youth ages 4-18, and families can visit windsorsoccerclub.com for details.

 

