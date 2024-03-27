CloudyNow
Wild Turkey Crashed Through Truck Window

Tuesday March 26th, 2024, 10:13pm

Local News
0
0

OPP photos

A driver in Essex County got a surprise when a wild turkey crashed through their vehicle’s window.

It happened on Highway 3 and Inman in Kingsville.

No injuries were reported to the driver or the turkey.

