Wild Turkey Crashed Through Truck Window
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 26th, 2024, 10:13pm
A driver in Essex County got a surprise when a wild turkey crashed through their vehicle’s window.
It happened on Highway 3 and Inman in Kingsville.
No injuries were reported to the driver or the turkey.
