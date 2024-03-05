WEATHER: Tuesday March 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday March 5th, 2024.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 in the morning. High 17. UV index 2 or low.
