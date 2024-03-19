WEATHER: Tuesday March 19th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 19th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday March 19th, 2024.
Cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
