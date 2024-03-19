CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F		SunnyThu
2 °C
36 °F		SnowFri
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday March 19th, 2024

Tuesday March 19th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday March 19th, 2024.

Cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message