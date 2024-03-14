WEATHER: Thursday March 14th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 14th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday March 14th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
