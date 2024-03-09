WEATHER: Saturday March 9th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 9th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 9th, 2024.
Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature steady near 7. UV index 2 or low.
