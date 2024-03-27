Vote Now For Windsor’s Worst Roads

Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.

The annual campaign is marking its 21st year and has given decision-makers a snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as failing to meet their expectations.

“Our research shows that 65% of members don’t feel enough is being done to fix the roads,” says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president government and community relations, CAA SCO. “This is causing a variety of concerning driving behaviours, including swerving to avoid potholes, slowing down for bad spots, and some even changing their route altogether to avoid a bad road. We encourage all Ontarians to vote for their Worst Roads and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving and actively working to help make our roads safer for all.”

Vehicle damage caused by potholes can range from $500 to over $2,000, with the average repair by those surveyed costing $852.

“We know that the campaign works and that decision-makers are listening. Since its inception in 2003, we have seen road repairs move up and budgets prioritized. The CAA Worst Roads campaign has been a vital platform for Ontarians to nominate and vote for roads they believe need urgent attention. It covers issues like congestion, potholes, road signs, and traffic light timing for pedestrian and cycling safety.”

Nominations for the Worst Roads campaign can be submitted online at www.caaworstroads.com from March 27th to April 19th. Once the nominations are collected, CAA will reveal the top 10 worst roads in the province to the public.