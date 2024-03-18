Theresa Caputo Takes The Colosseum Stage In June

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience stops at Caesars Windsor on Saturday, June 15th.

For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo, celebrated worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits, has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in attendance has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. Through personal life stories, candid humour, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them, just in a different way.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00am.

