Theory Of A Deadman Set To Rock The Colosseum Stage

Rock out with Theory of Deadman with special guest Billy Raffoul live from The Colosseum stage on Friday, May 17th.

With sky-high hooks, thick riffs, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humour, Theory of a Deadman has persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard-rock force with major Multi-Platinum hits and countless sold-out shows in each of the past two decades.

Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the band burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia in 2002 with the self-titled, Theory of a Deadman.

The biggest smash of their career, the Triple-Platinum “RX (Medicate),” marked the band’s third Number One on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart and garnered a nomination for Rock Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. In 2020, Say Nothing landed at Number Two on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and Number Three on the Rock Albums Chart in addition to earning praise from American Songwriter, Billboard, and Classic Rock Magazine.

In 2023, the award-winning quartet of Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back, and Joey Dandeneau once again delivered a barrage of anthems on their newest album Dinosaur.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8th at 10:00am.