Tecumseh To See Almost $4.4 Million To Build Houses

The Town of Tecumseh will see almost $4.4 million Housing Accelerator Fund to fast track 137 housing units over the next three years. Tecumseh estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of more than 5,850 homes over the next decade.

Tecumseh’s Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives, including removing barriers to housing construction through a comprehensive zoning bylaw review, a reduction in development fees, and fast-tracking permit applications that come in for medium-density, duplex, and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes. The Municipality will allow up to four housing units as-of-right in all low-density residential districts, implement a new e-processing system for all planning-related applications, and review its minimum parking requirements for new developments.

“Having delivered the historic battery plant and 2,500 jobs, we see our region of Windsor-Essex growing, and with it our need for more housing for working families, seniors and young people. Our government is proud of our battery plant investment, and today we are proud to partner with Mayor McNamara and the Town of Tecumseh to ensure we are building homes that working families, seniors and young people can afford here in our community and indeed across Canada. This funding of near $4.4 million for housing in Tecumseh will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing town where we need it most,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh.