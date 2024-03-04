ClearNow
16 °C
62 °F
ShowersTue
17 °C
63 °F		CloudyWed
8 °C
46 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
10 °C
50 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Tecumseh To See Almost $4.4 Million To Build Houses

Monday March 4th, 2024, 1:06pm

Tecumseh
0
0

The Town of Tecumseh will see almost $4.4 million Housing Accelerator Fund to fast track 137 housing units over the next three years. Tecumseh estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of more than 5,850 homes over the next decade.

Tecumseh’s Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives, including removing barriers to housing construction through a comprehensive zoning bylaw review, a reduction in development fees, and fast-tracking permit applications that come in for medium-density, duplex, and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes. The Municipality will allow up to four housing units as-of-right in all low-density residential districts, implement a new e-processing system for all planning-related applications, and review its minimum parking requirements for new developments.

“Having delivered the historic battery plant and 2,500 jobs, we see our region of Windsor-Essex growing, and with it our need for more housing for working families, seniors and young people. Our government is proud of our battery plant investment, and today we are proud to partner with Mayor McNamara and the Town of Tecumseh to ensure we are building homes that working families, seniors and young people can afford here in our community and indeed across Canada. This funding of near $4.4 million for housing in Tecumseh will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing town where we need it most,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message