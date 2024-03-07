Significant Rainfall Possible Late Friday Through Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 7th, 2024, 5:30pm
A low pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend. Periods of rain will begin over southwestern Ontario late Friday and progress eastward overnight.
Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm with higher amounts are possible.
