PHOTOS: St. Clair College Open House Fills Halls With Excitement

Future St. Clair College students are enjoying the campus today with the Spring Open House taking place Saturday.

The event allows for pupils interested in post-secondary at St. Clair College’s various campuses to take a peek in to student life and what the institution has to offer all put on display at their south campus.

Information booths, open class rooms and work spaces, student services and much more are available throughout the open house while attendees are also given the opportunity to enter to win scholarships.

Learn more about the event here.