Pet Of The Week: Meet Tangerine

Saturday March 23rd, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Tangerine – Female – 11 months – Domestic Short Hair

Tangerine is a gorgeous orange girl, who just can’t wait to make new friends. She is friendly, and loves to be pet! She HAS told us that she needs to the only fur friend in your home, who wants to share the spotlight?? Not her! Come meet her at PetSmart Dougall!

