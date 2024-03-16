Light RainNow
10 °C
50 °F
Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesSun
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersTue
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Remus

Saturday March 16th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Remus – Male – 12 years – Mixed Breed

Hello there, I’m Remus. I’m a senior, but don’t let that fool you. I still have plenty of pep in my step. I’m a sweet, friendly chap, always eager to make new friends. I’m quite smart too, I’ve learned a lot in my years. I’m gentle, and I love a good play session. I must confess, I do show my teeth when I bark, but that’s just me being expressive, I put my all into it!. I do prefer to be the only dog in the home, I love all the attention. I can walk by them on walks, just don’t want to have them in my space. I’m not sure how I would do with cats. Adopting me means gaining a loyal, loving companion who will brighten your every day.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message