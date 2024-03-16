Pet Of The Week: Meet Remus

Remus – Male – 12 years – Mixed Breed

Hello there, I’m Remus. I’m a senior, but don’t let that fool you. I still have plenty of pep in my step. I’m a sweet, friendly chap, always eager to make new friends. I’m quite smart too, I’ve learned a lot in my years. I’m gentle, and I love a good play session. I must confess, I do show my teeth when I bark, but that’s just me being expressive, I put my all into it!. I do prefer to be the only dog in the home, I love all the attention. I can walk by them on walks, just don’t want to have them in my space. I’m not sure how I would do with cats. Adopting me means gaining a loyal, loving companion who will brighten your every day.