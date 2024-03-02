Pet Of The Week: Meet Bark Twain
Saturday March 2nd, 2024, 12:00pm
Bark Twain – Mixed Breed – 2 years – Male
Hello, I’m Bark Twain!
Don’t let the name fool you, I’m actually not that vocal here.
I’m a sweet, friendly, and a bit of a goofy guy. I’ve got a playful spirit that’s as big as my love for fetch. I’m also pretty smart, too.
However, I’m not perfect. I get so excited to see people that I tend to jump up and my leash manners need a bit of work. But, I promise, with a little patience and training, I’ll be the best boy. I’ve got so much love to give and energy to share. I’m looking for a forever home where I can make you laugh, keep you active, and be your loyal companion. Will you be my new best friend?
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
