Paul Anka Brings Seven Decades Of Hits To Caesars Windsor In May

Paul Anka takes The Colosseum stage on the Seven Decades Tour on Friday, May 24th.

Since the inception of his career, Anka has cemented his place among the greats. His songs have been performed over 100 million times collectively worldwide, while his LP and single sales collectively number more than 90 million. With well over 900 songs to his credit, a few of the most memorable are “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “My Way,” and the longest-running theme song on television from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Anka is the 21st most successful artist in Billboard’s history and is the only artist to have a song on the Billboard Top 100 during seven consecutive decades. Additional accolades include a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canadian Walk of Fame, an appointment to the Order of Canada, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Not one to rest on his laurels, the last decade saw the release of “Love Never Felt So Good,” which Anka co-wrote with Michael Jackson, a collaboration with Michael Jackson and Drake on the song “Don’t Matter to Me” off Drake’s Scorpion, and a celebrated appearance on the hit television competition show The Masked Singer.

Anka’s latest two albums, Making Memories and Sessions, were released in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The albums feature new and never-before recorded songs as well as new takes on old classics, notably “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” with Olivia Newton-John, one of her last recorded songs, and “My Way” featuring Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, March 15th at 10:00am