New UWindsor Student Residence Rises Out Of The Ground

The new student residence on the UWindsor campus is rising out of the ground.

The six-storey student residence will include 452 beds, including 68 barrier-free beds, distributed across 226 suites with shared bathrooms (2:1 student-to-bathroom ratio) and 12 private residence life suites. Spanning 150,000 square feet, the project has been designed to cater to students’ needs and offer important amenities, including six community lounges, a house lounge, a shared laundry facility, and a 275-seat food hall.

The new student residence is located on Sunset Avenue south of Wyandotte Street West ans is set to welcome Lancers ahead of the Fall 2025 semester.