New Community Event Comes To The University Of Windsor This Weekend

Wednesday March 6th, 2024, 11:00am

City News
0
0

BANA, the Rotary Club of Windsor-WIDE and the University of Windsor have teamed up to bring a unique, multi-cultural and inclusive event to the community this weekend.

#YQG Togetherfest will kick off March Break with an amazing, affordable “Staycation” opportunity, running March 9th to 10th, 2024, at the University of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre.

The event will feature over sixty vendors and seventeen entertainers featuring cultural/community groups coming together to celebrate Windsor-Essex and its diverse tapestry.

 The event will host a variety of accessible opportunities for all ages and backgrounds, including diverse entertainment, crafts, artisans, traditional foods, educational and health care supports, a games zone, UWindsor Programs, and other family-friendly activities.

Tickets are only $5.00 per person, and ages 5 and under are free. The event runs from 10:00am to 5:00pm each day.

Togetherfest will be accepting non-perishable donations for the University of Windsor Student Food Bank. For more information, visit www.bana.ca/yqgtogetherfest.

