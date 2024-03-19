Legendary Randy Bachman Brings BTO To The Colosseum Stage In June

Caesars Windsor plays host to the legendary Bachman-Turner Overdrive on Friday, June 14th.

Randy Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer, and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 Gold and Platinum albums and singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted Number One spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries, and throughout his career, he has sold over 40 million records. Bachman’s songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films, and commercials.

Bachman first scored Billboard radio chart success with his band The Guess Who in 1965 performing the song, “Shakin’ All Over.” The Guess Who went on an unprecedented run of five singles that each sold a million copies, all the product of the gold-plated Randy Bachman-Burton Cummings songwriting team. Their hits included “These Eyes,” “No Sugar Tonight,” and “American Woman.”

Bachman formed Brave Belt, a country rock outfit in 1970, and experimented with a new musical style and lineup that eventually metamorphosed into Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Monstrous hits for the band included, “Let it Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Takin’ Care of Business,” “Hey You,” “Looking Out for #1,” “Four Wheel Drive,” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.”

In 2023, Bachman revived BTO for a fall tour, which continues into 2024. Led by Bachman, BTO’s latest lineup includes Mick Dalla-Vee, Brent Knudsen, Marc LaFrance, and Tal Bachman. BTO forges ahead, blending classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The legacy lives on as these rock virtuosos unite, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22nd.