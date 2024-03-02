LaSalle Wins Awards At The Festival & Events Ontario IMAGINE Conference

The Town of LaSalle won the Municipality of the Year with a population under 50,000 and the Best New Event with a budget of $100,000 or less for Last Call Before Fall at the 2024 Festival & Events Ontario IMAGINE Conference.

This also comes on top of being one of the top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

“These awards would not have been possible without our hardworking, committed, and passionate staff from every level in every department,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

This is the first time the Town of LaSalle has won Municipality of the Year. The award is intended for the festivals and events industry to openly encourage, support, learn from, and recognize positive local environments for festivals and events provincially. Through this special award, FEO is pleased to recognize those municipalities, towns, or cities who have worked through concentrated efforts to provide an atmosphere beneficial to successful festivals and events.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Team LaSalle. The dedication from all departments is what sets us apart and allows us to create lasting memories within our community,” said Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation.