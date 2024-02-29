ClearNow
Several Local Festivals Make Top 100 Festivals And Events List In Ontario

Thursday February 29th, 2024, 8:00am

Local News
0
0

Several local festivals made the 2024 Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario listing.

Submissions from Festivals & Events Ontario members were received for consideration in the fall of 2023 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions.

The 2024 Top 100 Awards were given out on Wednesday, February 28th, during FEO’s Annual Conference in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Locally, the winners are:

  • Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival
  • Amherstburg Uncommon Festival
  • Carrousel of the Nations
  • Chatham Retrofest – Rims & Ribs
  • Essex Fun Fest
  • Kingsville Migration Fall Festival
  • LaSalle Strawberry Festival

 

