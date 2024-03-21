Light SnowNow
Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Rescinds Code Grey

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 8:10am

Health
0
0

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is rescinding the Code Grey that was called on October 23rd, 2023, following a cyberattack.

Officials say that thanks to the continuing efforts of IT, clinical, and back-office teams, they are confident that the risks have been mitigated. Most recently, the financial and security systems have been brought online, resulting in more normal operations.

“HDGH remains committed to enhancing our cybersecurity measures and working closely with our regional partners as we recover from this criminal act,” a news release said.

 

