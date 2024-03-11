NEWS >
Downtown On-Street Parking Affected By Manhole And Conduit Work

Monday March 11th, 2024, 4:20pm

Manhole and conduit installation work will result in limited on-street metered parking periodically on Windsor Avenue, Park Street and Goyeau Street. Metres will be covered.

All driveways and entrances to businesses and parking lots will remain accessible.

The work will take place from 8:00am to 5:00pm, from Tuesday, March 12th, until Friday, April 5th, 2024 (weather permitting).

