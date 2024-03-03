Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch Launches New Strategic Plan

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) has launched a new strategic plan, providing a path of transformation and innovation for the next five years.

Crafted through extensive collaboration with stakeholders including staff, clients, community partners, volunteers, and donors, the plan reflects a mosaic of voices and aspirations, ensuring inclusivity and relevance.

“CMHA-WECB is committed to delivering compassionate, client-centered care of the highest caliber,” said Luciano Carlone, Acting CEO. “Our strategic plan crystallizes these values and strategic drivers that will inform our work over the next half-decade.”

With the healthcare landscape grappling with capacity constraints and funding uncertainties, the strategic plan emerges as a vital compass, guiding CMHA-WECB through the complexities of the evolving landscape with resilience and vision.

“We stand at the brink of a transformative journey, and we are invigorated by the possibilities,” remarked Sylvie Guenther, Chair, Board of Directors, CMHA-WECB. “Under the leadership of our new CEO, Nicole Sbrocca, we eagerly embrace the promise of our strategic plan, poised to chart new horizons and make a profound impact on mental health in our community.”

To learn more about the strategic plan visit, https://windsoressex.cmha.ca/about-cmha/strategic-plan/ and the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7p7DEZ_dLdg.