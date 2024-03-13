Canada Day Parade Returns To Downtown

The annual Canada Day parade is returning to Downtown Windsor and Ouellette Avenue.

“We are so excited to bring the parade back downtown, where it truly belongs,” said Maggie Durocher of the Windsor Parade Corporation. “This year’s parade is going to be bigger and better than ever. We can’t wait to see the community come together for this fantastic celebration.”

Featuring more than 60 floats and units, the parade will draw thousands of spectators to the city centre, and the Windsor Parade Corporation is inviting groups, organizations, and individuals to be a part of this extraordinary event by entering a unit or float. For more information on how to participate, visit windsorparade.org

“The parade is a cherished tradition in our community, and its return to the downtown is much anticipated,” said Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this spectacular display of creativity and community pride.”

To cap off the festivities, Canada Day cupcakes will be served throughout the morning, adding a sweet touch to the day’s celebrations.

While the parade route will be announced soon, it is confirmed to run through Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive and will kick off at 11:00am.